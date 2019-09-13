Agentes adscritos a la División de Drogas de Fajardo arrestaron en la noche de ayer, jueves, a un joven de 22 años con gran cantidad de sustancias controladas, en el residencial José P. H. Hernández, en Río Grande.
Según el informe, el sujeto identificado como John Burgos Lebrón y vecino de Canóvanas, fue sorprendido con 82 bolsas de cocaína, 40 cápsulas de crack, 65 copos de marihuana, 195 decks de heroína, siete municiones de diferentes calibres, un radio scanner y 405 dólares.
El caso fue consultado con el fiscal Eduardo Beale y hoy se presentarán cargos criminales contra el detenido.
Buen trabajo policia de P.R. , sigan eliminando las DROGAS , SIN MIEDO.
