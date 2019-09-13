IMG-20190913-WA0001.jpg

La evidencia en poder de la Policía. >Suministrada 

Agentes adscritos a la División de Drogas de Fajardo arrestaron en la noche de ayer, jueves, a un joven de 22 años con gran cantidad de sustancias controladas, en el residencial José P. H. Hernández, en Río Grande.

Según el informe, el sujeto identificado como John Burgos Lebrón y vecino de Canóvanas, fue sorprendido con 82 bolsas de cocaína, 40 cápsulas de crack, 65 copos de marihuana, 195 decks de heroína, siete municiones de diferentes calibres, un radio scanner y 405 dólares.

El caso fue consultado con el fiscal Eduardo Beale y hoy se presentarán cargos criminales contra el detenido.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(1) Comentarios

jimiln estados unidos
jimilin estados unidos

Buen trabajo policia de P.R. , sigan eliminando las DROGAS , SIN MIEDO.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.