La Policía informó que a las 5:15 de la madrugada de hoy, a unas cinco millas náuticas de la costa del barrio Punta Borinquen de Aguadilla, la Unidad Marítima intervino con 28 indocumentados.
En la embarcación de fabricación casera, de unos 25 pies de eslora y con dos motores fuera de borda, navegaban 26 hombres y dos mujeres mayores de edad, de nacionalidad dominicana.
Los intervenidos fueron traídos a tierra y entregados a la Patrulla Fronteriza de Aguadilla.
(1) Comentarios
¡Pá Fuera!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.