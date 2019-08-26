indocumentados
>Suministrada

La Policía informó que a las 5:15 de la madrugada de hoy, a unas cinco millas náuticas de la costa del barrio Punta Borinquen de Aguadilla, la Unidad Marítima intervino con 28 indocumentados.

En la embarcación de fabricación casera, de unos 25 pies de eslora y con dos motores fuera de borda, navegaban 26 hombres y dos mujeres mayores de edad, de nacionalidad dominicana.

Los intervenidos fueron traídos a tierra y entregados a la Patrulla Fronteriza de Aguadilla.

(1) Comentarios

PR771
Ben Over

¡Pá Fuera!

