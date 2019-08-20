JUNCOS –Dos individuos fallecieron tras resultar heridos en un tiroteo que se registró a las 3:13 de la tarde de hoy en el Residencial Narciso Varona.
Las víctimas fueron declaradas muertas en el CDT a donde fueron llevados en automóviles privados.
Agentes de la División de Homicidios del CIC de Caguas investigan.
