Dos personas resultaron heridas de bala a eso de las 4:16 de la tarde de ayer, en la calle marginal del Centro Comercial Yunque Park en Río Grande.
Según se informó, una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó a las autoridades sobre detonaciones y al llegar al lugar los agentes encontraron a Carlos Batista Amparo de 22 años de edad y John Ferrer Delgado de 23 años los cuales presentaban heridas de bala en diferentes partes del cuerpo.
Los perjudicados fueron transportados en condición estable, por personal de Emergencias Médicas hasta el Centro Médico de Río Piedras.
Agentes adscritos al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales del Área de Fajardo continúan con la pesquisa.
