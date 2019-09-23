Dos hombres resultaron heridos de bala en medio de una balacera que se reportó a eso de las 9:51 a.m. de hoy, en el kilómetro 8.6 de la Ruta 66, en Carolina.
Al momento, los perjudicados no han sido identificados y se desconoce su condición.
Personal adscrito a la División de Agresiones del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina se dirigía a la escena para dar inicio a la investigación correspondiente.
Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia.
(0) Comentarios
