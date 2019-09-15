BALA
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un hombre resultó herido de bala a eso de las 12:44 de la madrugada de hoy, en el kilómetro 4.5 de la carretera PR-853, en el sector Arrayanes, en Carolina.

Según la Policía, el perjudicado, identificado como Kevin Adorno Landrau, de 26 años, fue transportado al Doctors' Center Hospital, en Carolina, donde fue atendido por el doctor Ortiz, quien diagnosticó varias heridas de bala en diferentes partes del cuerpo. Su condición es de cuidado.

El agente Moisés Fuentes, de la División de Agresiones, y el agente Arnaldo Matos, de Servicios Técnicos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina, se hicieron cargo de la pesquisa.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.