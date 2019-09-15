Un hombre resultó herido de bala a eso de las 12:44 de la madrugada de hoy, en el kilómetro 4.5 de la carretera PR-853, en el sector Arrayanes, en Carolina.
Según la Policía, el perjudicado, identificado como Kevin Adorno Landrau, de 26 años, fue transportado al Doctors' Center Hospital, en Carolina, donde fue atendido por el doctor Ortiz, quien diagnosticó varias heridas de bala en diferentes partes del cuerpo. Su condición es de cuidado.
El agente Moisés Fuentes, de la División de Agresiones, y el agente Arnaldo Matos, de Servicios Técnicos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina, se hicieron cargo de la pesquisa.
