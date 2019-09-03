Un hombre quedó en riesgo vital luego de chocar contra un árbol en la carretera PR-494, kilómetro 0.3, jurisdicción del barrio Arenales, en Isabela.
El incidente ocurrió cuando Jerry Corchado Rodríguez, de 25 años, conducía un Toyota Yaris azul de 2006 en dirección de este a oeste sin utilizar cinturón de seguridad y a exceso de velocidad pues el pavimento estaba mojado y con agua estancada.
Esto provocó que perdiera el control del volante, se saliera de la carretera y terminara impactando un árbol.
El perjudicado fue llevado al Hospital San Carlos, en Moca, desde donde fue referido en condición grave al Centro Médico de Río Piedras.
El agente Delvis Ruiz, de Patrullas de Carreteras de Aguadilla, y la fiscal Milagros Guntín se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
Se ordenó la prueba de alcohol al conductor mediante análisis de sangre, la toma de fotos y medidas de la escena, así como la confiscación del vehículo involucrado.
Y CUAL ES EL EMPEÑO,....EN PEGARLE CON SUS AUTOS A LOS J-DIOS ARBOLES QUE ESTAN EN LA CARRETERA,....DEJEN A ESOS ARBOLES TRANQUILOS YA,...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
