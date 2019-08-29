Un peatón se encuentra en estado grave luego de que fuese arrollado a las 7:49 de la mañana de hoy, en el kilómetro 3.5 de la carretera PR-464, en el barrio Aceitunas, en Moca, informó la Policía.
El perjudicado, de unos 45 a 50 años, fue atropellado por el conductor de un auto que se detuvo en el lugar del incidente.
Producto del impacto, el peatón resultó con lesiones graves por las que fue trasladado al Hospital Buen Samaritano, en Aguadilla, donde es atendido.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.