En libertad condicional, luego de que la Oficina de Servicios con Antelación al Juicio (OSAJ) cubriera una fianza de 400 mil dólares, quedó un vecino de Carolina acusado de agredir a su pareja.
Según la investigación de la agente Mayra Rodríguez y del sargento Luis Rivera, de Violencia Doméstica del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina, Joshua Marcano Ramos, de 26 años, amenazó y agredió con los puños en varias partes del cuerpo a la perjudicada, ocasionándole hematomas y laceraciones que requirieron asistencia médica.
La jueza Lirio Bernal determinó causa y le impuso la fianza, diferida por la OSAJ.
