65454delacruz.jpg

Jesús J. De La Cruz Vélez. >Suministrada 

En la Cárcel Regional de Bayamón quedó confinado desde anoche el joven Jesús J. De La Cruz Vélez, de 22 años, acusado por asalto a mano armada en hechos ocurridos el pasado 3 de agosto en el supermercado Farm Coop, ubicado en las parcelas Márquez en Manatí. 

Contra De La Cruz Vélez se presentaron cargos por robo y violación a la Ley de Armas. 

La jueza Michelle Camacho, del Tribunal de Primera Instancia de Arecibo, encontró causa para arresto y le impuso una fianza de 90 mil dólares, la cual no prestó. 

La vista preliminar fue pautada para el 11 de octubre. 

(2) Comentarios

Macalacachimba
Marcelino Pan y Vino

Seguro llevaba tiempo haciendo de las suyas el pobre tecaton.

Report Add Reply
Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

Lo Dicho Otro Orejon...

Report Add Reply

