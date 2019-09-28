En la Cárcel Regional de Bayamón quedó confinado desde anoche el joven Jesús J. De La Cruz Vélez, de 22 años, acusado por asalto a mano armada en hechos ocurridos el pasado 3 de agosto en el supermercado Farm Coop, ubicado en las parcelas Márquez en Manatí.
Contra De La Cruz Vélez se presentaron cargos por robo y violación a la Ley de Armas.
La jueza Michelle Camacho, del Tribunal de Primera Instancia de Arecibo, encontró causa para arresto y le impuso una fianza de 90 mil dólares, la cual no prestó.
La vista preliminar fue pautada para el 11 de octubre.
(2) Comentarios
Seguro llevaba tiempo haciendo de las suyas el pobre tecaton.
Lo Dicho Otro Orejon...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.