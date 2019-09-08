864hdtrer.jpg

Víctor Class Colón, alias 'Tony'.> Suministrada 

En la Cárcel Regional de Bayamón quedó confinado desde anoche Víctor Class Colón, alias 'Tony', de 29 años, y acusado de violencia doméstica y maltrato agravado.

Según la Policía, el viernes pasado el sujeto agredió a su pareja a eso de las 8:00 de la noche en el condominio Villas de Monte Verde, en Manatí.

El fiscal Ramón Ayende presentó las pruebas ante el juez Francisco Santiago, del Tribunal de Primera Instancia de Arecibo, quien determinó causa para arresto y le fijó una fianza global de 50 mil dólares, que no fue pagada.

(1) Comentarios

Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

Abusador Y Que Darle Cuatro Galletas A Willian Colon


Report Add Reply

