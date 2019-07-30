El cadáver parcialmente quemado y amordazado de un hombre fue hallado a las 5:43 de la tarde de ayer en el kilómetro 3.9 de la carretera PR-785, a la entrada del sector Hormiga, en Caguas.
Según el reporte preliminar, por el momento no se ha podido identificar al occiso.
Agentes adscritos a Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Caguas y el fiscal de turno asumieron el caso.
(1) Comentarios
es el principio de la ley del juego que ricky firmo ayer .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.