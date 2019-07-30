policia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

El cadáver parcialmente quemado y amordazado de un hombre fue hallado a las 5:43 de la tarde de ayer en el kilómetro 3.9 de la carretera PR-785, a la entrada del sector Hormiga, en Caguas.

Según el reporte preliminar, por el momento no se ha podido identificar al occiso.

Agentes adscritos a Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Caguas y el fiscal de turno asumieron el caso.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(1) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

es el principio de la ley del juego que ricky firmo ayer .

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.