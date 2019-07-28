carcel
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Agentes del distrito de Guayama investigan una grave agresión ocurrida a las 10:22 de anoche, en la que siete confinados atacaron a otro en la cárcel Guayama 1000.

Wilfredo Ramírez Quiñones fue atacado con golpes de pies y puños por siete confinados, a quienes puede identificar, provocándole múltiples hematomas y sangrado interno.

Ramírez Quiñones fue llevado al área médica de la institución carcelaria, donde el doctor Vélez ordenó su traslado al Centro Médico de Río Piedras debido a la gravedad de sus lesiones.

Agentes adscritos a Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Guayama asumieron el caso.

(4) Comentarios

jimiln estados unidos
jimilin estados unidos

Tambien en la carcel te matan si perteneces a una ganga diferente.

Report Add Reply
Infernallooking
Alexander Poloski

Tiempo difícil

Report Add Reply
Maduro
Irma Cerame

Pa’que coja vergüenza!

Report Add Reply
elcheche
cheche cheche

Ahhh..eso es lo q quisieras tu.. 7 machos dándote..jejeje

Report Add Reply

