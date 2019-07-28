Agentes del distrito de Guayama investigan una grave agresión ocurrida a las 10:22 de anoche, en la que siete confinados atacaron a otro en la cárcel Guayama 1000.
Wilfredo Ramírez Quiñones fue atacado con golpes de pies y puños por siete confinados, a quienes puede identificar, provocándole múltiples hematomas y sangrado interno.
Ramírez Quiñones fue llevado al área médica de la institución carcelaria, donde el doctor Vélez ordenó su traslado al Centro Médico de Río Piedras debido a la gravedad de sus lesiones.
Agentes adscritos a Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Guayama asumieron el caso.
Tambien en la carcel te matan si perteneces a una ganga diferente.
Tiempo difícil
Pa’que coja vergüenza!
Ahhh..eso es lo q quisieras tu.. 7 machos dándote..jejeje
