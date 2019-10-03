Vuelven a suspender trabajos en el Centro Judicial de Carolina
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un desconocido perpetró un escalamiento en el Centro Judicial de Carolina, en hechos reportados a las 11:29 de anoche.

Según la investigación preliminar, el sujeto logró acceso al tribunal y le ocasionó daños a varias puertas del recinto.

Por el momento, no se ha estimado la cuantía de los daños.

Agentes adscritos a la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Carolina, el agente Fernández, de Servicios Técnicos y el fiscal de turno, asumieron las pesquisas.

