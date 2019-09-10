Delincuentes se llevaron un botín de 1,115 dólares en efectivo luego de perpetrar un escalamiento en horas de la madrugada de ayer en el área de la cafetería del Hipódromo Camarero, ubicado en el kilómetro 15.3 de la carretera PR-3, en Canóvanas.
Según el querellante, alguien rompió un extractor de humo del techo para lograr acceso al interior, donde se llevó el dinero en efectivo de las cajas registradoras, además de cuatro cámaras de seguridad. También dañó varias máquinas de juego y las cámaras de seguridad de la parte posterior de la cafetería.
El agente Pedro Vázquez, del distrito de Canóvanas, investigó preliminarmente y luego refirió los antecedentes a agentes de la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina.
