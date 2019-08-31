Policía
Suministrada

Un escalamiento se reportó a eso de las 11:10 de la mañana de hoy, en la Iglesia Pentecostal M.I, ubicada en la carretera 927 del barrio Antón Ruiz en Humacao.

Según se informó, alguien rompió una ventana del lado lateral de la iglesia, logrando acceso al interior, se apropió de dos radios portátiles marca Cobra y dos teclados musicales. Las propiedades hurtadas fueron valoradas en 2,420 dólares.  

 Agentes de la División de Propiedad y Fraude del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Humacao continúan con la investigación de estos hechos.

(2) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

dios los perdona ja ja ja

Report Add Reply
Botongo
julio cancel

Ladrón que roba a ladrón tiene cien años de PERDON.

Report Add Reply

