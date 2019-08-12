Un botín estimado en 1,582 dólares se llevó un delincuente que perpetró un escalamiento en el establecimiento Nerol’s Café, localizado en la calle 7 SO, en Puerto Nuevo.
Según la información preliminar, el querellante denunció que alguien utilizó un objeto contundente con el que le provocó daño a las rejas del lado oeste del negocio y obtuvo acceso al interior.
Una vez allí, se apropió de herramientas, comestibles y una variedad de accesorios de celular y relojes.
Los daños fueron estimados en 300 dólares.
El caso fue referido a personal de la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de San Juan.
