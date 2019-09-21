Un suicidio se reportó a las 11:07 de anoche en el anexo 292 del complejo correccional de Bayamón.
Según informes preliminares, un hombre identificado como Joshua Reyes Cortés, de 27 años, fue hallado sin vida en su celda.
Al lugar se presentaron agentes de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Bayamón junto al fiscal Ángel García, quien expidió la boleta para el levantamiento del cadáver y su envío al Negociado de Ciencias Forenses.
nahhhh !!
➰a ese lo ayudaron‼️
