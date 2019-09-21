Cárcel

A la pregunta de si las cárceles son seguras, Rolón dijo que “contamos con protocolos”.

 Archivo / EL VOCERO

Un suicidio se reportó a las 11:07 de anoche en el anexo 292 del complejo correccional de Bayamón.

Según informes preliminares, un hombre identificado como Joshua Reyes Cortés, de 27 años, fue hallado sin vida en su celda.

Al lugar se presentaron agentes de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Bayamón junto al fiscal Ángel García, quien expidió la boleta para el levantamiento del cadáver y su envío al Negociado de Ciencias Forenses. 

(1) Comentarios

el equix R
Richie Rod

nahhhh !!

➰a ese lo ayudaron‼️

Report Add Reply

