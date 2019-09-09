Agencias federales asumieron la investigación de un hurto reportado en la madrugada de hoy en la oficina de correo postal ubicada en el barrio Coto Laurel, en Ponce.
El querellante denunció que alguien forzó la puerta principal de la oficina y que una vez en el interior se apropiaron de una bóveda que contenía giros postales, cuyo monto no ha sido determinado.
Además, los malhechores se llevaron un vehículo de reparto de correspondencia, identificado con el número 2003192.
Ponce está acéfalo de protección, ley y orden ...
qUERIAN ELA .......... cojan ELA ...... [ninja]
