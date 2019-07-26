6RSTEGER.jpg

Agentes federales tomaron jurisdicción de un hombre arrestado en los predios del residencial Las Muñecas, en Aguadilla.

El sujeto fue sorprendido con una pistola Glock 23 alterada para disparar como automática, 1 cargador y 21 municiones calibre .40.

Según se informó, Alexander Torres Cintrón, de 31 años, posee historial delictivo por delitos de robo, ley de armas y sustancias controladas.

La intervención fue consultada con la fiscal Silda Rubio, quien notificó a las autoridades federales.

(3) Comentarios

Marcus Bavaria
Marcos Del Ensanche

Puede cooperar. Why not!

Report Add Reply
Infernallooking
Alexander Poloski

Esta en la manos de la tres letras

Report Add Reply
JERA
Julio E Rivera

¿OVC? (O tra V ez a la C alle)

Report Add Reply

