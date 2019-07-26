Agentes federales tomaron jurisdicción de un hombre arrestado en los predios del residencial Las Muñecas, en Aguadilla.
El sujeto fue sorprendido con una pistola Glock 23 alterada para disparar como automática, 1 cargador y 21 municiones calibre .40.
Según se informó, Alexander Torres Cintrón, de 31 años, posee historial delictivo por delitos de robo, ley de armas y sustancias controladas.
La intervención fue consultada con la fiscal Silda Rubio, quien notificó a las autoridades federales.
Puede cooperar. Why not!
Esta en la manos de la tres letras
¿OVC? (O tra V ez a la C alle)
