Un motociclista de 18 años sufrió lesiones de extrema gravedad que lo mantienen en riesgo vital luego de sufrir una caída desde su vehículo a las 10:55 de la mañana del domingo en el kilómetro 9.2 de la carretera PR-780, barrio Paloma, en Comerío.
Alberto Pérez Alicea conducía un todoterreno Apolo RFZ Racing roja cuando perdió el control del volante y cayó sobre el pavimento.
El perjudicado fue atendido en el lugar por los paramédicos Bonilla y Berríos, quienes tras estabilizarlo lo llevaron al hospital Menonita de Aibonito, donde el doctor Figueroa lo refirió de urgencia al Centro Médico de Río Piedras con una contusión cerebral.
El agente Jiménez, de Patrullas de Carreteras de Aibonito, y el fiscal de turno asumieron el caso.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.