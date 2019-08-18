Policía
Archivo / EL VOCERO

El cadáver de una mujer en estado de descomposición fue localizado esta mañana en el kilómetro 4.3 de la carretera PR-845 de la Antigua Vía, en Trujillo Alto.

Según la información preliminar, una llamada recibida a las 9:00 de la mañana a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó sobre los hechos, al llegar la unidad del cuartel de Trujillo Alto, se localizó el cadáver en un pastizal.

Agentes del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina se aprestan a dar inicio a la investigación en unión al fiscal de turno.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(2) Comentarios

Sin Gao
Allthetime Sin Gao

el modus vivendi de la escoria boricua

Report Add Reply
zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

mi pr es lindo

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.