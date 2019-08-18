El cadáver de una mujer en estado de descomposición fue localizado esta mañana en el kilómetro 4.3 de la carretera PR-845 de la Antigua Vía, en Trujillo Alto.
Según la información preliminar, una llamada recibida a las 9:00 de la mañana a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó sobre los hechos, al llegar la unidad del cuartel de Trujillo Alto, se localizó el cadáver en un pastizal.
Agentes del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina se aprestan a dar inicio a la investigación en unión al fiscal de turno.
(2) Comentarios
el modus vivendi de la escoria boricua
mi pr es lindo
