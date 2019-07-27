Agentes adscritos al precinto de Bayamón Oeste hallaron a las 9:04 de la mañana de hoy a un hombre en estado de descomposición al interior de una residencia de la urbanización Santa Mónica, en Bayamón.
Según el reporte preliminar, el hombre -que no ha sido identificado- fue localizado en el interior de una residencia en la calle Jerry Rivas.
Asumieron las pesquisas agentes del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Bayamón junto al fiscal de turno.
