Escena del crimen

>Suministrada

Agentes adscritos al precinto de Bayamón Oeste hallaron a las 9:04 de la mañana de hoy a un hombre en estado de descomposición al interior de una residencia de la urbanización Santa Mónica, en Bayamón.

Según el reporte preliminar, el hombre -que no ha sido identificado- fue localizado en el interior de una residencia en la calle Jerry Rivas.

Asumieron las pesquisas agentes del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Bayamón junto al fiscal de turno.

