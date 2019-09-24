El cadáver de un hombre fue hallado esta mañana en el patio de una vivienda de la calle G del barrio Campo Alegre, en Hatillo, informó la Policía.
En el lugar fue localizado por un familiar el cuerpo de Luis Ricardo Ramos, de 52 años, tirado en el área del patio de la parte posterior de la casa.
Se informó que el cadáver no presenta signos de violencia.
Agentes de la División de Homicidios de Arecibo se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.