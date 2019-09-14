El hallazgo de un cráneo y otros huesos humanos se reportó anoche en un terreno baldío ubicado en la carretera PR-1, barrio Singapur, en Juana Díaz.
Una llamada al cuartel local alertó a la Policía sobre el caso, y al llegar los agentes del distrito se toparon con las osamentas, que estaban esparcidas por el lugar y que al parecer no están completas.
Agentes del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Ponce asumieron las pesquisas.
(1) Comentarios
EL GOBIERNO NECESITAN VERDADERO PERITOS INVESTIGADORES DE AlTA CALIDAD Que PUEDAN INVESTIGAR ESTOS ASUNTOS O CRÍMENES PORQUE PUDIENDO HACER JUSTICIA Y NO LA HACEN CON LA CRIMINALIDAD ENTONCES VAMOS CUESTA ABAJO Y NO LLEGA LA VENDCION Y PARA COGER A ESTOS CRIMINALES QUE ESTÁN DIFRASAU Y ESTÁN POR HAY CANPANDO POR Su RESPETO PERO CON NOSOTROS ESTA EL GRANDE NO A PERDIDO NINGUNA BATALLA INVESTIGUEN...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.