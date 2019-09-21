El cadáver calcinado de una persona fue hallado a las 3:15 de la tarde de hoy en una zona boscosa adyacente a la carretera PR-545, sector Cotto Ruiz del barrio Los Llanos, en Coamo.
Según el informe preliminar, la Policía investiga el hallazgo del cuerpo encontrado a orillas de la carretera.
El caso fue referido a agentes de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Aibonito y el fiscal de turno.
