El cadáver de una mujer en estado de descomposición fue hallado en una residencia a eso de la 1:45 de la tarde del jueves en el 2648 de la calle Flamboyanes de la urbanización Villa Flores, en Ponce.
Según el reporte policial, una llamada al cuartel local alertó sobre un fuerte hedor que salía de la residencia, y al llegar al lugar los agentes encontraron el cuerpo de la fémina, quien no ha sido identificada.
El caso quedó en manos de agentes de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Ponce y el fiscal de turno.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.