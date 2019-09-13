El cuerpo en estado de descomposición de una persona fue hallado anoche en el área verde de la playa El Convento, en Fajardo.
Según informes preliminares, un empleado de Manejo de Emergencias municipal se topó con el cadáver y notificó de inmediato a la Policía.
El cuerpo —no identificado— fue enviado al Negociado de Ciencias Forenses (NCF).
El caso quedó en manos de agentes de la división Homicidios del CIC de Fajardo.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.