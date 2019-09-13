Policia patrulla
EL VOCERO / Archivo

El cuerpo en estado de descomposición de una persona fue hallado anoche en el área verde de la playa El Convento, en Fajardo.

Según informes preliminares, un empleado de Manejo de Emergencias municipal se topó con el cadáver y notificó de inmediato a la Policía.

El cuerpo —no identificado— fue enviado al Negociado de Ciencias Forenses (NCF).

El caso quedó en manos de agentes de la división Homicidios del CIC de Fajardo.

