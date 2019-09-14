yola embarcacion
Inter News Service (INS)

Una embarcación volcada fue localizada en la zona costera del municipio de Aguadilla y dentro de la misma se hallaron varias personas sin vida.

Según informó la Unidad Marítima de la Policía en Aguadilla se presumen que sean personas indocumentadas.

Pendientes a elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta historia.

