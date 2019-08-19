Un hombre resultó herido de bala a eso de las 3:09 p.m. de ayer, en hechos ocurridos en la extensión Francisco Oller, en Bayamón, informó hoy la Policía.
El perjudicado, identificado como Edwin Rivera, sufrió una herida de bala en el área de la cabeza.
Rivera fue transportado por paramédicos al Hospital Regional de Bayamón, en condición estable.
El caso fue referido al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Bayamón para la investigación correspondiente.
