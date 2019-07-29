Un hombre resultó herido de bala en horas de la noche de ayer, en la calle Juan Rodríguez del barrio El Maní, en Mayagüez, informó hoy la Policía.
El perjudicado, identificado como Ramón González García, de 56 años y residente en el lugar, sufrió varias heridas de bala en diferentes partes del cuerpo en hechos que se encuentran bajo investigación.
González García fue transportado hasta el Centro Médico de Mayagüez, de donde fue referido en ambulancia aérea al Centro Médico en Río Piedras en condición de cuidado.
Se le dio conocimiento al agente Juan Rosado, de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Mayagüez, quien se hizo cargo de la investigación en unión al fiscal Carlos Cáceres y al agente Carlos Lugo, de la Unidad de Servicios Técnicos.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.