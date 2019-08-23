Policía
Archivo / EL VOCERO

Un hombre resultó herido de bala en hechos ocurridos hoy a las 9:50 de la mañana en la intersección de las calles Julio Andino y Luis R. Miranda, en la Urbanización Villa Prades de Río Piedras, informó la Policía.

Según la uniformada, el sujeto recibió una herida de bala en la espalda, en circunstancias que aún se investigan.

La víctima fue llevada al hospital San Francisco de Río Piedras y luego trasladada al Centro Médico.

Su condición es estable, según las autoridades.

El perjudicado no ha sido identificado.

El caso fue referido a la División de Agresiones del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) del área de San Juan.

