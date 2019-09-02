Un herido de bala fue reportado a las 4:06 de la madrugada de hoy, en la calle William Jones frente al establecimiento Arenas Café en Río Piedras.
Según alegó Carlos King Linares de 32 años, sostuvo una discusión con un hombre quien le realizó un disparo. Resultó con una herida con entrada y salida en el muslo izquierdo, por lo que fue transportado al hospital Centro Médico de Río Piedras en condición estable.
El agente John Barreras adscrito a la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de San Juan se hizo cargo de la investigación.
