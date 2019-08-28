La Policía reportó esta noche una persona herida de bala en hechos ocurridos en la urbanización Luis Muñoz Marín, en San Lorenzo.
El perjudicado alegó que, mientras se encontraba en el lugar, se le acercó un vehículo desde donde un individuo le realizó un disparo con un arma de fuego, causándole una herida en la pierna derecha.
El herido, que no ha sido identificado por las autoridades, fue transportado a un hospital del área de Caguas en condición estable.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Agresiones del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) del Área de Caguas investigan lo ocurrido.
