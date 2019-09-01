Un hombre resultó herido de bala a eso de las 5:49 a.m. de hoy, en hechos ocurridos en la calle Paseo Diamante en Levittown, Toa Baja.
Según informes preliminares, Julio Miranda alegó que escuchó varias detonaciones y acto seguido, recibió una herida de bala en la mano izquierda.
El perjudicado llegó hasta el Centro Médico de Río Piedras. Se informó que su condición es estable.
El agente Ortiz, adscrito a la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Bayamón, se hizo cargo de la investigación
