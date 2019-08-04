Un hombre resultó herido de bala en horas de la tarde de ayer, cuando llegaba a su residencia que ubica en la carretera PR-997, en el barrio Luján, en Vieques, informó hoy la Policía.
Según la Policía, Dennis Ortiz Camacho alegó que mientras llegaba a residencia alguien, a quien desconoce, le realizó múltiples disparos.
El perjudicado fue transportado por su esposa hacia el Centro de Diagnóstico y Tratamiento (CDT) de Vieques, donde le diagnosticaron heridas de bala en el área del pecho, abdomen y brazos, por lo que fue referido al Centro Médico de Río Piedras.
Al momento, se desconoce su condición.
Se le dio conocimiento a la División de Agresiones del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Fajardo sobre la pesquisa.
