Reportan herido de bala en Santurce
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un hombre resultó herido de bala a eso de las 9:40 p.m. de ayer, frente al cementerio que ubica en la avenida Eduardo Conde, en Villa Palmeras.

Según la Policía, Guillermo Mateo, residente en Barrio Obrero, alegó que alguien desde un vehículo realizó varios disparos, por lo que salió corriendo y se percató que fue herido.

Este fue transportado al Centro de Diagnóstico y Tratamiento (CDT) de Barrio Obrero, donde fue diagnosticado con herida de bala en la pierna derecha.

Agentes adscritos a la División de Agresiones del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de San Juan se hicieron cargo de la pesquisa.

(1) Comentarios

THEJOKER
THE JOKER

De madre y fallan frente a un cementerio eso era un empujón y listo no había que hacer mucho kill and bury pero el platillo volador andaba muy rápido hahahaha

