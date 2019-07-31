Un hombre resultó herido de bala a las 8:07 de anoche en la carretera PR-107, predios de la Cooperativa, en Aguadilla.
Según el informe preliminar el perjudicado, identificado como Delvin Burgos Rodríguez, de 26 años, tuvo que ser llevado al Hospital Buen Samaritano, en Aguadilla.
Por el momento se desconoce su condición, así como las circunstancias en las que resultó herido.
Agentes adscritos al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Aguadilla asumieron el caso.
