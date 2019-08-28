HUMACAO – Un individuo que conducía un Toyota Tercel por el kilómetro 4.5 de la PR-925, en el barrio Pasto Viejo resultó herido de bala al ser tiroteado al mediodía de hoy.
Agentes de la Uniformada y paramédicos se trasladaron al lugar. Los informes preliminares apuntan que la víctima se encontraba en estado de gravedad.
