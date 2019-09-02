TOA BAJA – Un hombre pereció ahogado esta tarde en el Balneario de Punta Salinas.
La Oficina de Prensa de la Policía informó que se recibió la querella a las 3:17 de la tarde. Al lugar llegaron paramédicos que determinaron que el hombre que fue sacado del agua no tenía signos vitales.
Agentes de la Uniformada y del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Bayamón se trasladaron al balneario para iniciar la investigación.
