Una avioneta se estrella en playa de Piñones
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un hombre murió ahogado a eso de las 11:50 de la mañana de hoy, en la playa Bahía Beach en Río Grande.

Según la Policía, una llamada a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó a las autoridades y al llegar al lugar, encontraron el cuerpo de Philip Michael Falcon, de 59 años y residente en el estado de Connecticut, quien fue auxiliado por varias personas y llevado a la orilla de la playa, donde paramédicos confirmaron la ausencia de signos vitales.

El agente Librado De Jesús, adscrito al distrito de Río Grande, investigó preliminarmente y luego refirió el caso al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Fajardo. 

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(1) Comentarios

Mateo22
Marcos Rubin

Esa playa no es para nadar y está sucia

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.