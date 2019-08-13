Un hombre murió ahogado a eso de las 11:50 de la mañana de hoy, en la playa Bahía Beach en Río Grande.
Según la Policía, una llamada a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó a las autoridades y al llegar al lugar, encontraron el cuerpo de Philip Michael Falcon, de 59 años y residente en el estado de Connecticut, quien fue auxiliado por varias personas y llevado a la orilla de la playa, donde paramédicos confirmaron la ausencia de signos vitales.
El agente Librado De Jesús, adscrito al distrito de Río Grande, investigó preliminarmente y luego refirió el caso al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Fajardo.
Esa playa no es para nadar y está sucia
