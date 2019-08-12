Un hombre de 38 años identificado como Santiago López Torres murió en el acto cerca de la medianoche de hoy tras ser arrollado por un vehículo en el kilómetro 2.4 de la carretera PR-2, en el barrio Tallaboa, en Peñuelas.
López Torres sufrió heridas de extrema gravedad que le ocasionaron la muerte en el acto al ser atropellado por un Mitsubishi Lancer negro conducido por Vicente Figueroa Vargas, quien se desplazaba en dirección de Peñuelas a Ponce.
El conductor no se percató de la presencia del peatón, quien caminaba por el mismo carril, pero en dirección contraria, y lo impactó de frente
A Figueroa Vargas se le realizó la prueba de aliento, la que arrojó negativo.
La fiscal Heidy Rivera y agentes de Patrullas de Carreteras de Ponce asumieron el caso.
