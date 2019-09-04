Un hombre falleció esta mañana luego de que fuese arrollado en la intersección de las avenidas Jesús T. Piñero y Andalucía, en Puerto Nuevo.
La víctima, quien no ha sido identificada, falleció mientras recibía atención médica.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Tránsito de San Juan se hicieron cargo de la pesquisa.
(1) Comentarios
HAY QUE ESTAR.ALERTA EL DIABLO SIGUE SUELTO EL SABE QUE LE QUEDA POCO MIDAN EL PELIGRO HOREN A LA SALIDA Y DEN GRACIAS A LA LLEGADA AMEN...
