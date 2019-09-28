Un hombre resultó herido de bala en la carretera 917, barrio Montones 2, frente al Colmado Bar 3 Palmitas en Las Piedras.
Según la información preliminar, a las 9:57 de la noche de ayer, Jean Santiago Cruz de 30 años y residente de Las Piedras, se encontraba en el lugar antes mencionado cuando alguien le realizó varios disparos, resultando este con varias heridas de balas en diferentes partes del cuerpo.
Santiago Cruz fue transportado por un familiar al hospital Ryder de Humacao y referido al centro médico de Río Piedras, en condición estable.
El agente Joel De Jesús adscrito a la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Humacao, continúa con la investigación de estos hechos.
