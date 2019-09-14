Una llamada al Sistema de Emergencia 9-1-1 alertó sobre un herido de bala en el área de la cancha del residencial La Lorenzana en San Lorenzo.
Según el informe preliminar, en horas de la madrugada de hoy, un sujeto identificado como Geovanni Alverio De Jesús, se encontraba en el lugar antes mencionado, cuando alguien desde un vehículo en movimiento realizó varias detonaciones.
Alverio De Jesús resultó herido y fue transportado al hospital Hima de Caguas, donde se le diagnosticaron heridas en el muslo derecho. Posteriormente fue referido al Centro Médico en Rio Piedra, en condición estable.
El agente Raymundo Quiñones, adscrito a la División de Agresiones del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales del área de Caguas, investiga los hechos.
