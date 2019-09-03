FAJARDO – Las autoridades investigan un tiroteo que se desarrolló al mediodía de hoy cerca de la Escuela Gabino Soto, en la calle Igualdad.
La Policía informó preliminarmente que un individuo identificado como Natanael Acevedo, quien salía de la oficina de un abogado, resultó herido en la balacera y que buscó refugio en la escuela.
No hay estudiantes heridos.
El herido aparentemente tiene un grillete electrónico por un caso de armas. Recibió alrededor de tres heridas en el hombro, un brazo y piernas.
