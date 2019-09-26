Agentes adscritos al Precinto de Dorado investigan como un incidente desgraciado la muerte de un hombre por ahogamiento en un cuerpo de agua, conocido como La Posita de Mameyal, en el Barrio Mameyal, en Dorado.
Según información preliminar, el hombre —que no ha sido identificado— se encontraba en el lugar cuando se sumergió en el agua y no pudo salir.
Los hechos ocurrieron a eso de las 4:50 de la tarde.
Personal de Rescate y otras agencias fueron movilizados a la escena, pero la persona no tenía signos vitales.
Agentes, adscritos a la División de Homicidios y el fiscal de turno se harán cargo de continuar con la investigación de este incidente desgraciado.
