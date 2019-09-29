Un hombre sufrió lesiones que lo mantienen en riesgo vital luego de sufrir un accidente a eso de la 1:00 de la mañana de hoy en la carretera PR-416, en el sector Villarrubia, en Aguada.
Según el informe preliminar, un hombre de unos 30 a 40 años y que no ha sido identificado, conducía un Toyota Scion gris de norte a sur y al llegar al kilómetro 0.9, debido al exceso de velocidad, impactó la acera y la verja de una residencia.
Producto del impacto, el hombre salió expulsado del vehículo y resultó con lesiones graves por las que fue trasladado al Hospital Buen Samaritano, en Aguadilla, donde es atendido.
El agente Delvis Ruiz Acevedo, de Patrullas de Carreteras de Aguadilla, y el fiscal Gilberto Rodríguez se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
