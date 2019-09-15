Un hombre se disparó accidentalmente a las 7:00 de la mañana de ayer, en hechos ocurridos en la carretera PR-187, en el sector Miñi Miñi, en Loíza.
Según la Policía, Lino Monge Cirino se encontraba practicando el deporte de casería, cuando accidentalmente disparó su escopeta marca Remington y se hirió en el pie derecho.
El perjudicado posee licencia vigente de posesión y caza.
Monge Cirino fue transportado al Centro de Diagnóstico y Tratamiento (CDT) de Canóvanas y referido al Centro Médico de Río Piedras, en condición estable.
El agente Víctor Pérez, del cuartel de Loíza, se hizo cargo de la investigación.
(3) Comentarios
Eso le paso por no practicar a usar el arma , si tienes armas tienes que practicar todos los dias.
Redacción de El Vocero, se escribe "cacería" del verbo cazar, no "casería" la esposa del caserío.
animalllll...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.