En la tarde de hoy, fue reportado un incidente desgraciado, donde un hombre sufrió descarga eléctrica de un rayo, en la carretera número 514, kilómetro 0.9, en Villalba.

Según informó el Personal de Centro de Mando,  Luis Romero Mercado, de 39 años, fue impactado por un rayo debido a las inclemencias del tiempo. 

Fue transportado por paramédicos al Hospital San Cristóbal y su condición fue descrita como en estable.

La querella, fue investigada por el agente Negrón, del distrito de Villalba.

(3) Comentarios

jimiln estados unidos
jimilin estados unidos

Es mas facil ganarse la loteria a que te de un rayo , tremenda mala suerte tiene ese senor.

el equix R
Richie Rod

esta bien salaoooo ese maestro🐐

el equix R
Richie Rod

este 🐐 esta bien salaooo... de leche la cuenta!

